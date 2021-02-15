CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan signs billion-dollar RELIEF Act into law | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Democrats make push…

Virginia Democrats make push on return to in-person school

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 8:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND. Va. (AP) — Virginia House Democrats have unveiled legislation that would require school districts to offer at least some access to in-person learning by the 2021-2022 school year.

The bill says districts must provide either fully in-person instruction or a combination of in-person and virtual instruction to each student.

It would also offer a fully virtual option for families who want one.

The measure has the support of House leadership and Gov. Ralph Northam.

Virginia currently has a patchwork approach to schooling, with some public and private schools offering in-person learning but others offering only virtual school.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

DHS, NSA creating reusable pieces to zero trust foundation

Survey: Has the pandemic changed your views on retirement?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up