Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of Va. police captain

HENRICO, Va. — Police have arrested a motorist now charged in a hit-and-run crash in central Virginia in which a pedestrian who died was an off-duty officer.

The Henrico County Police Department says Justin Thomas Regensburg of Chesterfield County was taken into custody on Sunday.

He’s in jail and charged with two felony hit-and-run counts.

Regensburg was wanted in Saturday’s collision, in which Henrico County Police Capt. Donald Lambert Jr. died at the scene near Hanover County Municipal Airport.

Lambert served with Henrico police for 33 years and was captain of the department’s Special Operations group.

