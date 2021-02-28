CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of Va. police captain

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 6:11 PM

HENRICO, Va. — Police have arrested a motorist now charged in a hit-and-run crash in central Virginia in which a pedestrian who died was an off-duty officer.

The Henrico County Police Department says Justin Thomas Regensburg of Chesterfield County was taken into custody on Sunday.

He’s in jail and charged with two felony hit-and-run counts.

Regensburg was wanted in Saturday’s collision, in which Henrico County Police Capt. Donald Lambert Jr. died at the scene near Hanover County Municipal Airport.

Lambert served with Henrico police for 33 years and was captain of the department’s Special Operations group.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

