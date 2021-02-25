Six casino developers submit proposals for site in Richmond

Six casino developers have submitted proposals to the city of Richmond to be the preferred candidate for a casino resort.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the state capital is one of five cities where Virginia will allow legal casino gambling.

The Richmond City Council will eventually select a preferred operator before it goes to voters in a referendum.

One of the latest contenders is Golden Nugget. It wants to build a $400 million casino resort. Another recent candidate is Wind Creek Hospitality. The gaming company is owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians from Alabama. It has proposed a $541 million casino resort.

