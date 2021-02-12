CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Virginia News » Records: Virginia paid $40M…

Records: Virginia paid $40M in inmate unemployment scams

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 8:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The state agency that handles unemployment insurance in Virginia estimates it has paid out more than $40 million in benefits to individuals who submitted claims on behalf of inmates.

That disclosure was made in a criminal complaint filed in federal court last month against two former Virginia inmates.

It was first reported Friday by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The news comes as other employment agencies across the country are also facing questions about fraudulent payments and whether enough was done to prevent them.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up