Judge dismisses suit over trucker’s death on bridge-tunnel

EASTVILLE, Va. — A Virginia judge has dismissed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed by the widow of a trucker whose tractor-trailer plunged over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel four years ago.

The wife of Joseph Chen of North Carolina alleged bridge-tunnel operators shouldn’t have allowed him to cross the span at the time because winds were too strong.

A trial was held in December.

The presiding judge ruled on Friday that the bridge-tunnel is protected by sovereign immunity as a political subdivision of Virginia.

The widow’s attorney says an appeal is likely.

The lawsuit sought $6 million in damages.

