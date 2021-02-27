Judge dismisses suit over trucker’s death on bridge-tunnel

EASTVILLE, Va. — A Virginia judge has dismissed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed by the widow of a trucker whose tractor-trailer plunged over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel four years ago.
The wife of Joseph Chen of North Carolina alleged bridge-tunnel operators shouldn’t have allowed him to cross the span at the time because winds were too strong.
A trial was held in December.
The presiding judge ruled on Friday that the bridge-tunnel is protected by sovereign immunity as a political subdivision of Virginia.
The widow’s attorney says an appeal is likely.
The lawsuit sought $6 million in damages.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.