Grand jury: State trooper justified in Virginia teen’s death

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 12:01 AM

GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police troopers were justified in using deadly force in the fatal shooting of a teenager after a chase last month, according to a grand jury decision made public Friday.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in Goochland County said in a statement that the grand jury, which convened Wednesday, was unanimous in determining criminal charges were not warranted for the two troopers in the Jan. 9 shooting death of Xzavier D, Hill, 18, of Charlottesville.

At the time, Virginia State Police said a trooper saw Hill’s car speeding on Interstate 64 in Henrico County northwest of Richmond. They said the trooper attempted a traffic stop, but Hill refused and sped away. The teenager then tried to make a U-turn and became stuck in a median, according to the news release.

Two troopers approached Hill’s car and repeatedly told him to exit the vehicle and show his hands, according to a news release said. That’s when State Police say Hill displayed the firearm and was shot. State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said both troopers fired their weapons, and neither was hurt.

Authorities said a handgun was recovered from inside the Mercedes Benz that Hill was driving.

