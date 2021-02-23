Ban on abortion coverage through exchange plans repealed

The Virginia General Assembly passed two bills that repeal the ban keeping some health insurance plans sold in the state from covering abortions.

House Bill 1896, introduced by Del. Sally L. Hudson, D-Charlottesville, and Senate Bill 1276, introduced by Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan, D-Richmond, loosen restrictions through Virginia’s health insurance exchange.

The exchange offers health insurance to approximately 270,000 Virginians who are self employed or don’t have access to insurance through employers, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Although the legislation will allow insurers to provide these services, it will not require them to do so.

