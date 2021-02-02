2 shooting deaths reported near each other in Virginia city

The reported locations of two fatal shootings that police in a southeastern Virginia city investigated this weekend were within a block of each other.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — The reported locations of two fatal shootings that police in a southeastern Virginia city investigated this weekend were within a block of each other.

Hampton Police Department officers arriving Sunday morning at an address found a 29-year-old man struck by gunfire.

Officers investigating another shooting nearby Saturday night found a 39-year-old man who died.

Police say they were both shot inside residences. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the shootings were related.

The names of the shooting victims were being withheld until a next of kin was notified.

