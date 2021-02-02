2 hikers rescued after falls along the icy Appalachian Trail

Two separate hikers braving the icy conditions fell while traveling along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia and were rescued Saturday.

The longer rescue took approximately nine hours and happened on the trail near Big Island and the James River Foot Bridge in Bedford County.

The Virginia Division III Technical Rescue Team says the hiker fell at least 250 feet and was found with several injuries and suffering from hypothermia.

The hiker was later recused by helicopter. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says the second hiker fell from the Sawtooth Trail and suffered a head injury.

Both hikers were hospitalized in stable condition.

