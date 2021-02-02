CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » 2 hikers rescued after…

2 hikers rescued after falls along the icy Appalachian Trail

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 9:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIG ISLAND, Va. (AP) — Officials say two separate hikers braving the icy conditions fell while traveling along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia and were rescued Saturday.

The longer rescue took approximately nine hours and happened on the trail near Big Island and the James River Foot Bridge in Bedford County.

The Virginia Division III Technical Rescue Team says the hiker fell at least 250 feet and was found with several injuries and suffering from hypothermia.

The hiker was later recused by helicopter. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says the second hiker fell from the Sawtooth Trail and suffered a head injury.

Both hikers were hospitalized in stable condition.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up