Virginia town places officers on leave over DC rally

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 4:09 PM

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (AP) — A Virginia town put two officers on leave after they went off-duty to events in Washington that led to a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The town of Rocky Mount issued a statement Sunday saying that two off-duty officers from the Rocky Mount Police Department were at Wednesday’s “event” in Washington.

On Wednesday, a rally near the White House led to an angry and violent mob of Trump supporters rampaging through the Capitol.

A statement from the town said that the Rocky Mount Police has put the two officers on administrative leave and notified federal authorities that the two officers were at the events in Washington on Wednesday.

