Virginia Senate moves to censure lawmaker over Capitol riot

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 8:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate is advancing a resolution to censure a GOP lawmaker for “fomenting insurrection against the United States,” saying she helped incite the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

A Senate committee voted Tuesday to approve the censure resolution against Sen. Amanda Chase, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump who attended the president’s rally before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The resolution passed along party lines Tuesday, with Democrats saying Chase deserved punishment for repeatedly promoting baseless claims of election fraud, praising the rioters who stormed the Capitol and calling for martial law to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

