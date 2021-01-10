INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Virginia prison officer stabbed during disturbance

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 11:36 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia corrections officials say that a prison officer and a K9 were attacked and suffered serious stab wounds during a disturbance at a prison.

A news release from the Virginia Department of Corrections said that the attack happened around 6 p.m. at Sussex I State Prison southeast of Richmond in the Waverly area.

The male officer, who has more than 20 years of service with the department, had six non-life threatening wounds to the hand, arm and body.

The officer was treated and released at a local hospital. A K9 officer came for backup and her K9 was stabbed and required surgery but is expected to live.

