Virginia man sentenced for illegal firearms purchases

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 1:22 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for conspiring to make illegal firearm purchases on behalf of someone else.

A news release from prosecutors said Corey Randolph Harris Jr. made illegal straw purchases of 17 firearms in eight transactions in 2019.

The Woodbridge man was sentenced Friday to one year and one day in prison.

Police in Washington later recovered two of the firearms from people other than Harris or his co-conspirator.

A defense attorney for Harris didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

