Virginia Beach Public Defender: attorneys need higher pay

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 10:40 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The public defender’s office in Virginia Beach is asking the city to contribute money to help boost its attorneys salaries.

Virginia Beach Public Defender Cal Bain told The Virginian-Pilot that low pay is leading to high turnover rates and inexperienced attorneys representing poor criminal defendants.

The Pilot reported Sunday that Bain has decided to ask the city council to consider providing up to $850,000 in its next budget.

Public defenders earn a starting salary of $53,000. Bain said that’s about $20,000 less than the lowest paid attorney in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

