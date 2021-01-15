Police fatally shoot suspect after standoff in Virginia

Authorities say a suspect who was wanted for violating a protective order was fatally shot by police in Virginia after he fired at them following an 11-hour standoff.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said in statement the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at a home in Chesterfield. Officers had first gotten to the home around 4 p.m. Wednesday to execute an arrest warrant for Jeffrey D. Kite.

Police say he refused to come out and they negotiated for hours.

They say he eventually stopped communicating with them once a woman who was in the house came out.

Police say Kite fired at them when they eventually entered the home and they returned fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

