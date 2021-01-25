CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service requiring masks | Fairfax Co. school plans | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by car in Virginia

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 6:40 AM

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — A man in a wheelchair died after being struck by a vehicle on a road in Virginia. Chesterfield County police said the man was struck around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a road in Midlothian.

He was then transported to a hospital, where he died. Police did not release his identity.

They say it will disclosed after notification of next of kin. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

