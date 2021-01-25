Man in wheelchair fatally struck by car in Virginia

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — A man in a wheelchair died after being struck by a vehicle on a road in…

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — A man in a wheelchair died after being struck by a vehicle on a road in Virginia. Chesterfield County police said the man was struck around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a road in Midlothian.

He was then transported to a hospital, where he died. Police did not release his identity.

They say it will disclosed after notification of next of kin. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.