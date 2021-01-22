CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mass vaccination sites | Federal update | Latest regional test results
Family sues 2 Virginia officers, alleges excessive force

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 9:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia family is suing two police officers, accusing the officers of unjustifiably attacking them while responding to a car crash in 2019. The suit says the Richmond officers used excessive force and inflicted emotional distress by shooting a man with a stun gun and pushing a woman and child to the ground. The suit says the responding officers didn’t listen as a daughter translated for her parents while they tried to explain what happened. Instead, the officers gave the man a ticket he refused to sign. The suit says one officer became angry and attacked the family. Richmond police declined to comment.

