Family sues 2 Virginia officers, alleges excessive force

A Virginia family has filed a lawsuit against two Richmond police officers who they said unjustifiably attacked them while responding to a car crash in 2019.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia family is suing two police officers, accusing the officers of unjustifiably attacking them while responding to a car crash in 2019. The suit says the Richmond officers used excessive force and inflicted emotional distress by shooting a man with a stun gun and pushing a woman and child to the ground. The suit says the responding officers didn’t listen as a daughter translated for her parents while they tried to explain what happened. Instead, the officers gave the man a ticket he refused to sign. The suit says one officer became angry and attacked the family. Richmond police declined to comment.

