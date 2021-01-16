CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Error allows vaccine signups…

Error allows vaccine signups by ineligible individuals in Virginia

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 10:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a technology error allowed almost 6,000 Richmond-area residents to sign up to get COVID-19 vaccinations even though they weren’t eligible to get them.

Officials in Henrico County say a county scheduling system accidentally sent a sign-up link to people currently ineligible for the vaccine and that will not be able to get it.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the improper sign-ups represent more than half the number of are residents who flooded the site Thursday night and forced the demand to far exceed the 6,000-dose supply allotted for schools and public safety workers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Can the SolarWinds incident spur more action, less talk about supply chain security?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up