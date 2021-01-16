Error allows vaccine signups by ineligible individuals in Virginia

Authorities in Virginia say a technology error allowed almost 6,000 Richmond-area residents to sign up to get COVID-19 vaccinations even though they weren’t eligible to get them.

Officials in Henrico County say a county scheduling system accidentally sent a sign-up link to people currently ineligible for the vaccine and that will not be able to get it.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the improper sign-ups represent more than half the number of are residents who flooded the site Thursday night and forced the demand to far exceed the 6,000-dose supply allotted for schools and public safety workers.

