COVID relief, marijuana legalization key in 2021 session

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 8:04 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to start this year’s legislative session focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana.

The 2021 session will kick off Wednesday, with lawmakers meeting away from the Capitol as the state continues to wrestle with the impacts of a global pandemic that’s shut down schools, closed businesses and left more than 5,000 Virginians dead in last 10 months, including a state senator.

The House of Delegates plans to meet remotely, while the Senate will meet at a large conference center near the Capitol.

