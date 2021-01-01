INAUGURATION NEWS: Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Virginia News » $1.80 fee approved for…

$1.80 fee approved for Appalachian Power customers in Va.

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 8:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROANOKE, Va. — State regulators have approved a service fee of $1.80 a month for most customers of Appalachian Power Co. in western Virginia.

The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that the fee will be used to protect lower-income customers from the increased costs of switching to renewable energy.

Virginia’s Clean Economy Act requires Appalachian Power and Dominion Energy to use carbon-free sources by 2050. The law acknowledges that the change could lead to higher bills. So, it created the Percentage of Income Payment Program.

The program requires Appalachian and Dominion to cap the bills of their low-income customers. There are 500,000-some Appalachian customers in the western part of the state.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up