Home » Virginia News » Worst year on record…

Worst year on record for drug overdoses in Virginia

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 3:11 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — This year is proving to be the worst on record for fatal drug overdoses in Virginia.

That’s according to the statewide forensic epidemiologist Rosie Hobron, of the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

She tells The Virginian-Pilot that as of October there will be 2,053 deaths from drugs in 2020. Most of the deaths are from them opioids, but there also have been deaths caused by cocaine, meth and other drugs.

The state has never recorded more than 1,626 in a single year.

Before COVID-19, Virginia already was breaking records for drug deaths, but overdoses have increased during the pandemic.

