Virginia man sentenced to prison for wielding gun in video

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 7:49 PM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A previously convicted Virginia man is going back to prison after federal prosecutors said he appeared in a video posted to YouTube while holding a firearm.

U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger says in a news release that 23-year-old Najee Lewis of Stafford was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Court documents show Lewis was in possession of a stolen 9mm Ruger pistol while appearing in a music video despite knowing he was a convicted felon and wasn’t supposed to have the gun.

