Virginia courts to use Hopewell’s Beacon Theater for trials during pandemic

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 5:58 PM

HOPEWELL, Va. — Virginia’s highest court is allowing circuit courts for three counties to hold jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic in a theater that typically hosts music concerts.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Virginia Supreme Court’s chief justice informed the circuit courts for Hopewell, Prince George and Surry counties on Wednesday that they can use the Beacon Theatre as a temporary venue for trials.

The city of Hopewell owns and operates the theater and has opened it for shows at 30% capacity during the pandemic. Court officials held a mock trial at the theater in August to test its suitability.

