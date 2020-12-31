CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Va. woman’s death prompts warning against celebratory gunfire

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 9:41 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond, Virginia, are warning people against ringing in the new year with celebratory gunfire.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the warning stems from a shooting that occurred at the beginning of this year and claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman. Police said that La-tiyah S. Hood was a mother of two who was shot accidentally in the beginning minutes of 2020.

She had spent the evening at a home where some in the group had celebrated by shooting guns into the air.

Hood’s mother said that celebration cheated two sons from their mom, 10 siblings of their sister and a grieving mother of her beloved daughter.

