Va. police search for suspect after burglary, fatal shooting,

MILFORD, Va. — Police in Milford, Virginia, say they’re looking for a man who broke into a home and fatally shot one of the occupants before speeding away in a stolen car.

WRIC reports that the shooting occurred Saturday in Caroline County. Police say that two homeowners had walked in on a man breaking into their home.

The male homeowner went inside to check on things. The burglar exited the home and shot a 47-year-old woman before stealing the car. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Carla Marie Trost.

Authorities are looking for a 2006 orange Honda Element SUV. Its license plate reads CUKTL.

