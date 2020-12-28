CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. National Guard to help with vaccine distribution | How long before sense of smell comes back? | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Virginia News » Va. police search for…

Va. police search for suspect after burglary, fatal shooting,

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 10:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILFORD, Va. — Police in Milford, Virginia, say they’re looking for a man who broke into a home and fatally shot one of the occupants before speeding away in a stolen car.

WRIC reports that the shooting occurred Saturday in Caroline County. Police say that two homeowners had walked in on a man breaking into their home.

The male homeowner went inside to check on things. The burglar exited the home and shot a 47-year-old woman before stealing the car. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Carla Marie Trost.

Authorities are looking for a 2006 orange Honda Element SUV. Its license plate reads CUKTL.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

milford

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

 

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

Protesters swarm to Capitol, halt session on Biden victory

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up