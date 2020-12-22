CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Unattended stove starts fire at Virginia fire station

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 4:53 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Firefighters at a Virginia fire station apparently forgot to heed one of their own warnings before heading out to respond to a medical emergency.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the firefighters at the Courthouse Road Fire Station in Chesterfield County rushed out Monday night without turning off the station’s stove, where something was cooking.

It was when the crew was returning to the fire station 30 minutes later that they found out about the fire.

An automatic fire suppression system extinguished the fire before it spread. Officials say no one was hurt.

