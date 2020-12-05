CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Sheriff can’t serve on commission on Virginia Beach shooting

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 7:54 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A sheriff in Virginia can’t serve on a state commission to investigate the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle can’t serve on the panel because he is an elected official, who is ineligible.

The newspaper reported last week that Stolle had been appointed at his request by the Senate Rules Committee.

Susan Clarke Schaar, the Senate clerk, says the error occurred as a result of an oversight by her staff, which had a long list of appointments to get through and did not notice that the legislation excluded the appointment of elected officials.

