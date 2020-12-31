CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Search ends for driver of truck that went off bridge-tunnel near Va. Beach

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 8:37 AM

<p>A box truck floats in the water after driving off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday morning Dec. 29, 2020, near Virginia Beach, Va. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP)</p>
A box truck floats in the water after driving off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday morning Dec. 29, 2020, near Virginia Beach, Va. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP)

AP/Jonathon Gruenke
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities have called off the search for the driver of a truck that went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday evening that Erik Mezick has not been not found. Witnesses to the crash had said they saw him get out the truck and drift west in the bay. The truck was pulled from the bay on Wednesday.

Bridge-tunnel police officers say they will look for mechanical malfunctions and review information from the truck’s black box. The truck went off the bridge-tunnel on Tuesday morning. The vehicle is owned by Cloverland Greenspring Dairy, a company based in Baltimore. The 47-year-old Mezick is from Fruitland, Maryland.

