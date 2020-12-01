CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Virginia News » Police: Man accused of…

Police: Man accused of killing mother, dog on Thanksgiving

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 5:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man has been accused of killing his mother and the family dog, who were both found dead on Thanksgiving day.

Jacob N. Davis was charged with second-degree murder and animal cruelty. Virginia Beach police say officers were performing a welfare check on Thursday when they found 50-year-old Tara Davis dead inside a home.

Animal control was called to the home later in the day.

The case is under investigation but police believe it is a domestic-related incident. It’s unclear whether 27-year-old Davis has an attorney.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up