CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » Virginia News » Police look for Virginia…

Police look for Virginia construction worker after shooting

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 8:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia are looking for a man who they say shot at a co-worker at a construction site after an argument and fled from police in a car with a child inside.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia Division of Capitol Police has filed multiple charges against 21-year-old Hakeem L. Whitaker, including attempted first-degree murder and endangerment of a juvenile.

Police said Whitaker shot at a fellow worker at a parking deck where they were doing repair work.

Police say Whitaker went back to the deck on Saturday, but when they tried to stop him, he sped off with a child and the child’s mother.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up