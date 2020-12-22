CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Police chief apologizes to…

Police chief apologizes to Black man detained in Virginia

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 8:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A viral video showing an officer detaining a Black man at a Virginia mall as he and his family were eating has prompted a review of the incident by the city’s police department.

The video shared Sunday on Instagram shows an officer handcuffing the man while he was eating with his family in Virginia Beach.

The city’s police department said in a statement that the man had matched a description of a suspect at the mall. Police say another man was subsequently arrested.

A woman who was with the detained man could be heard telling police they got the wrong person and he was released a short time later.

Virginia Beach’s police chief has apologized for the incident.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

virginia

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up