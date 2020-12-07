Parents protest online classes by refusing to give aid forms

A small group of parents is saying they won’t return federal aid forms to school districts in Virginia as a protest against virtual classes.

YORKTOWN, Va. — A small group of parents is saying they won’t return federal aid forms to school districts in Virginia as a protest against virtual classes.

A parent of two students in York County School Division told The Virginian Pilot on Sunday that not returning the impact aid forms is his only recourse for the online classes.

Division spokesperson Katherine Goff says refusing to return the forms would only hurt students, staff and the families themselves.

A former Virginia Beach City Public Schools Board candidate had also called on families to not return the cards.

The federal government distributes the aid money to localities that have federal property to make up for lost revenue.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.