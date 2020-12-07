CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » Virginia News » Parents protest online classes…

Parents protest online classes by refusing to give aid forms

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 8:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YORKTOWN, Va. — A small group of parents is saying they won’t return federal aid forms to school districts in Virginia as a protest against virtual classes.

A parent of two students in York County School Division told The Virginian Pilot on Sunday that not returning the impact aid forms is his only recourse for the online classes.

Division spokesperson Katherine Goff says refusing to return the forms would only hurt students, staff and the families themselves.

A former Virginia Beach City Public Schools Board candidate had also called on families to not return the cards.

The federal government distributes the aid money to localities that have federal property to make up for lost revenue.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up