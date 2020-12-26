CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » Virginia News » New virus-related deaths reported…

New virus-related deaths reported at Virginia prisons

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 8:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — New figures from the Virginia Department of Corrections show that two inmates and one staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in recent days.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the DOC’s figures posted Friday show that 41 inmates and two staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

That’s up from Monday, when the department said were 39 inmates and one staff member. The department did not immediately release details about the recent deaths.

There are about 25,000 state inmates in Virginia and the department has about 11,000 staff members.

About 7,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up