New Virginia laws seek to close ‘school-to-prison pipeline’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The near future of in-person schooling is uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Virginia students will return to a system where several penalties for misbehavior have been taken off the table.

Two new laws seek to stop criminal punishments in elementary, middle and secondary schools. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, sponsored two measures that passed the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year.

The bills went into effect in July but have not yet been widely implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

