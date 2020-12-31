CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
New law removes online option for concealed carry permit

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 10:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — A new state law in Virginia will change the requirements for obtaining a concealed gun permit.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that Virginians will need to attend firearm trainings and safety courses in-person for a concealed handgun permit.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1. The old law said that people who live in Virginia and who are over the age of 21 could take an online course to satisfy application requirements.

The new statute removes the online option and requires in-person classes.

Legislators who supported the new law said the online courses were “too quick and easy.” But some residents and lawmakers worry it will complicate the application process, especially during the pandemic.

