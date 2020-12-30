CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
More than 1,200 people apply for Virginia redistricting commission

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 10:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — More 1,200 people have applied for eight spots on the Virginia’s new redistricting commission.

But the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the pool of applicants does not appear to reflect the state’s diversity.

The Virginia Public Access Project reports the majority of applicants are white, male and earn at least $100,000 a year. VPAP obtained the applicants’ profiles from the Virginia Division of Legislative Services and sifted through demographic questions that were answered.

The citizens will join eight legislators on the redistricting commission, It will redraw Virginia’s legislative and congressional districts. State lawmakers have told a panel of retired judges who will select the eight citizens to make sure they’re representative of the state’s diversity.

