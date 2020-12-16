Mark Herring, Virginia’s AG, makes re-election bid official

Herring is a former state senator who became attorney general in 2014. He easily won re-election in 2017 as voters unhappy with President Donald Trump gave Democrats a huge boost at the polls.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is making his re-election bid official.

Herring announced in a public letter and video released early Wednesday morning that he would seek a third term.

Serving as Virginia Attorney General has been the honor of my life. We’ve won huge victories for marriage equality, criminal justice reform, gun safety, and affordable healthcare, but there’s more to do. I’m running for re-election as Attorney General to keep the progress going. pic.twitter.com/Ki0y72OnXX — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) December 16, 2020

The Associated Press has previously reported that Herring told several elected officials of his plans in September.

Herring is a former state senator who became attorney general in 2014. He easily won re-election in 2017 as voters unhappy with President Donald Trump gave Democrats a huge boost at the polls.

Herring has been a frequent critic of the president and a vocal supporter of same-sex marriage, immigrant-friendly policies and stricter gun control.

