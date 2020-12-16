HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Mark Herring, Virginia’s AG, makes re-election bid official

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 9:43 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is making his re-election bid official.

Herring announced in a public letter and video released early Wednesday morning that he would seek a third term.

The Associated Press has previously reported that Herring told several elected officials of his plans in September.

Herring is a former state senator who became attorney general in 2014. He easily won re-election in 2017 as voters unhappy with President Donald Trump gave Democrats a huge boost at the polls.

Herring has been a frequent critic of the president and a vocal supporter of same-sex marriage, immigrant-friendly policies and stricter gun control.

