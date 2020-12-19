CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Judge drops murder charge in man’s fatal stabbing

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 11:44 PM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia judge has thrown out a murder charge against a man accused of fatally stabbing a man in the back to stop him from suffocating a pregnant woman.

The Daily Press reports that General District Court Judge Robert Saunders in Newport News ruled there wasn’t sufficient cause to charge 20-year-old Carlos Rozada, of Hampton, with second-degree murder.

Witnesses said Carlos Fontanez was squeezing the woman during an altercation inside a Denbigh apartment in September when Rozada, the woman’s brother-in-law, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Fontanez six times in the back.

