Holding a phone while driving will soon be illegal in Va.

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 8:52 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — It will soon be illegal in Virginia to hold a phone while driving.

WAVY-TV reported Tuesday that the new state law takes effect in January. Drivers can still talk on the phone. But they cannot hold the device.

Drivers who are caught face a fine of $125. Authorities say that making the practice illegal and enforceable is an important step toward reducing deaths on the road.

Researchers at Virginia Tech found that 80% of all crashes involve driver inattention. Last year, 23,000 crashes in Virginia were attributed to distracted driving.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

