Doctor gets prison in plot to illegally dispense painkillers

ABINGDON, Va. — A North Carolina doctor has been sentenced to three years in prison for conspiring with his wife to illegally distribute prescription opioids.

A federal judge in Virginia sentenced 57-year-old David Francis Lelio, 57, and his wife, 51-year-old Nadja Siiri Kujanson-Lelio, on Friday.

Nadja Lelio was sentenced to six months of home detention. Both of them pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy charges.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the scheme began to unravel in 2019 after a 63-year-old Virginia man died from an apparent overdose of fentanyl and heroin. The man’s 33-year-old son had been a patient of Lelio’s

