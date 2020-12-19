CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » Virginia News » Doctor gets prison in…

Doctor gets prison in plot to illegally dispense painkillers

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 12:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABINGDON, Va. — A North Carolina doctor has been sentenced to three years in prison for conspiring with his wife to illegally distribute prescription opioids.

A federal judge in Virginia sentenced 57-year-old David Francis Lelio, 57, and his wife, 51-year-old Nadja Siiri Kujanson-Lelio, on Friday.

Nadja Lelio was sentenced to six months of home detention. Both of them pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy charges.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the scheme began to unravel in 2019 after a 63-year-old Virginia man died from an apparent overdose of fentanyl and heroin. The man’s 33-year-old son had been a patient of Lelio’s

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Virginia News

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

Creative, responsive, agile underscored federal IT, procurement in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up