Councilman: Man exposes himself during city council meeting

A councilman says a man exposed himself on camera during a virtual city council meeting in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — A councilman says a man exposed himself on camera during a virtual city council meeting in Virginia.

Richmond Councilman Mike Jones told WRIC-TV the exposure happened during Monday night’s Richmond city council meeting.

The man appeared under the name “Patrick Graham.” But Jones says it was not a city employee who shared that name.

The incident happened while a councilwoman was sharing parting words for an outgoing council vice president. It was not seen by people watching online but council members could be seen reacting in surprise.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.