HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » Virginia News » Councilman: Man exposes himself…

Councilman: Man exposes himself during city council meeting

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — A councilman says a man exposed himself on camera during a virtual city council meeting in Virginia.

Richmond Councilman Mike Jones told WRIC-TV the exposure happened during Monday night’s Richmond city council meeting.

The man appeared under the name “Patrick Graham.” But Jones says it was not a city employee who shared that name.

The incident happened while a councilwoman was sharing parting words for an outgoing council vice president. It was not seen by people watching online but council members could be seen reacting in surprise.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as Education secretary

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up