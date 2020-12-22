HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Coast Guard looking for whale protection violations off VA

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 1:45 AM

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking out for violations of rules designed to protect a rare species of whale from collisions with ships.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia says it has become aware of “potential violations of the North Atlantic right whale ship strike reduction speed restrictions in place for the entrance to Chesapeake Bay. ”

The whales number less than 400 and they are vulnerable to ship strikes.

The Coast Guard says vessels that are 65 feet or longer must travel at 10 knots or less when they come within 20 nautical miles of the entrance to Chesapeake Bay between Nov. 1 and April 30.

