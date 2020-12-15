HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Central Virginia food bank provides relief during pandemic

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 6:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When COVID-19 was declared a national emergency at the beginning of March, Feed More, a hunger-relief organization serving Central Virginians, was serving roughly 161,000 food-insecure individuals.

Fast forward to early June, Feed More was assisting more than 241,000 food-insecure individuals, according to Doug Pick, CEO and president of Feed More.

Pick said the pandemic increased the number of folks that weren’t sure where their next meal was coming from by about 50%. Pick thinks the increase was largely from those who were newly unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

Food insecurity is lingering in many Virginia households as hunger-relief organizations and local officials scramble to curb one of the pandemics’ consequences.

