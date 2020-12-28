CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. National Guard to help with vaccine distribution | How long before sense of smell comes back? | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Virginia News » Authorities: Off-duty deputy shot…

Authorities: Off-duty deputy shot while confronting suspect

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 6:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty deputy was shot while he was confronting a person who was breaking into vehicles in Virginia.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office told WAVY-TV they were notified about the shooting in Yorktown early Monday morning.

The wounded deputy was from another jurisdiction. He has been transported to a hospital in stable condition. Officials say the victim was a homeowner in the area. It was not clear if the suspect was breaking into his vehicle.

Deputies say one person has been arrested.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

yorktown

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

 

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

Will 2021 be the year of government customer experience?

TSP funds fall back after uncharacteristic November increase

HUD transforms financial management a year sooner than expected

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up