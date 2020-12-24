CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci says vaccinations ramping up | Md. heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Appalachian Power says cut-off notices are just a formality

The Associated Press

December 24, 2020, 1:24 PM

ROANOKE, Va. — Virginia’s second-largest electricity provider says customers who have fallen behind on their bills might be getting cut-off notices in the mail, but no one’s service is going to be turned off.

Appalachian Power spokeswoman Teresa Hall tells The Roanoke Times the notices are a formality sent in part because many financial aid agencies require people to have a disconnection notice in order to qualify for help with bills.

New state budget legislation that took effect last month indefinitely extended a moratorium on utility disconnections across Virginia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

 

