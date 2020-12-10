CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s holiday advisory: smaller gatherings, no travel | Update on DC schools' plans | Latest test results
Advocates, inmates want more from VADOC as COVID-19 spikes

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 4:28 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Prisons are divided into “zones.” Inmates have been given personal protective equipment. Visitation is canceled.

Testing has ramped up. Still, the positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb within Virginia prisons.

The Virginia Department of Corrections reported on Dec. 10 that there are 593 active cases among inmates and 227 among staff, which includes employees and contractors.

There have been over 5,200 positive COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths reported among inmates since late March. More than 1,250 staff cases have been confirmed since the spring.

The recent spike in cases came after a dip in October and November, which followed a flurry of positive cases in September.

