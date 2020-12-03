3 hospitalized after gas explosion at Virginia restaurant

DOSWELL, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say three people have been hospitalized following a gas explosion in a restaurant kitchen,…

DOSWELL, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say three people have been hospitalized following a gas explosion in a restaurant kitchen, leaving one of the victims with life-threatening injuries.

Caroline County Sheriff’s Maj. Scott Moser told news outlets Thursday that Crossroads Restaurant in Doswell was closed at the time of the 12:30 p.m. blast, which left the kitchen with “extensive damage.”

The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports that Moser declined to say whether the victims were employees, but he said no customers were involved.

Officials say the three victims suffered burns. The cause of the blast wasn’t immediately given, but Moser said it appears to have been an “accidental situation.”

An investigation is ongoing.

