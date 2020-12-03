CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Home » Virginia News » 3 hospitalized after gas…

3 hospitalized after gas explosion at Virginia restaurant

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 9:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOSWELL, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say three people have been hospitalized following a gas explosion in a restaurant kitchen, leaving one of the victims with life-threatening injuries.

Caroline County Sheriff’s Maj. Scott Moser told news outlets Thursday that Crossroads Restaurant in Doswell was closed at the time of the 12:30 p.m. blast, which left the kitchen with “extensive damage.”

The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports that Moser declined to say whether the victims were employees, but he said no customers were involved.

Officials say the three victims suffered burns. The cause of the blast wasn’t immediately given, but Moser said it appears to have been an “accidental situation.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

virginia

'We have a way to go and a lot to do,' FEMA administrator says of culture improvement efforts

Army fires, disciplines 14 leaders for failed command climate at Fort Hood

Lawmakers say they are willing to call special session to override Trump NDAA veto

DoD prepared with pilot to vaccinate about 44k people as soon as shot is ready

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up