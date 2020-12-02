2 injured after accident involving a vehicle and train

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been injured after an accident involving a vehicle and a train…

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been injured after an accident involving a vehicle and a train in Suffolk, Virginia.

Police say it happened Saturday morning.

There were two people in the passenger vehicle. Authorities say a juvenile male has been transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, and an adult male has been taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

There are no reported impacts on additional railroad crossings in the city as a result of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.