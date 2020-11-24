HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » Virginia News » Virginia woman sentenced to…

Virginia woman sentenced to 14 years in elder abuse case

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 9:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing an 87-year-old woman suffering from dementia.

Jacguilin Gilbert pleaded guilty in May to malicious wounding and elder abuse. In exchange for her plea, the prosecutor dropped two other charges.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that a nurse reported the abuse last year after she visited Gilbert’s home, where she was the caregiver for the victim and another woman.

The nurse said the victim had a swollen shut black eye, a lump on her head and an abrasion on her arm.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up