Virginia woman sentenced to 14 years in elder abuse case

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing an 87-year-old woman suffering from dementia.

Jacguilin Gilbert pleaded guilty in May to malicious wounding and elder abuse. In exchange for her plea, the prosecutor dropped two other charges.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that a nurse reported the abuse last year after she visited Gilbert’s home, where she was the caregiver for the victim and another woman.

The nurse said the victim had a swollen shut black eye, a lump on her head and an abrasion on her arm.

