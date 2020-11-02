ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Virginia woman charged in starvation death of daughter, 4

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 5:04 PM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va, — Authorities in Virginia have charged a mother with involuntary manslaughter in the starvation death of her 4-year-old daughter.

The Daily Press of Newport News reports that after a month-long investigation, 26-year-old Jacqueline Christine Wingo, is now charged in the Sept. 12, 2019 death of her 4-year-old daughter, Lilliana Rose Douglas.

Newport News police say Wingo also is charged with two counts of felony child neglect, one for the 4-year-old girl and her sister.

Wingo is being held without bond at the Newport News City Jail.

Her attorney, Angela M. Davis, did not return a call last week seeking comment.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

